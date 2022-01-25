Left Menu

Police dig out bodies of 2 teenage boys in UP's Gorakhpur

Their families were under the impression that they had left for Hyderabad in Telangana to earn a living, police said.They said prima facie it appeared that the boys were killed several days ago.Four teams, including the crime branch and Jhangha police, are investigating.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 25-01-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 19:29 IST
Bodies of two teenage boys were dug out of the ground near a village here after some passersby happened to see animals eating pieces of the corpses that lay on the ground, police said on Tuesday.

On recovering the bodies, the police said, they learned that the boys had their hands tied and there were injury marks on their heads.

The boys have been identified as Ganesh Jaiswal (16) and Akash Jaiswal (17). They were residents of Mahubiri Palipa village in Jhangha area here. While Ganesh was a Class 11 student, Akash used to work as labourer. They were friends, police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ravindra Gaur, Superintendent of Police (North) Manoj Awasthi and Circle Officer Chauri Chaura, Akhilanand Upadhyaya reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

They said the boys had left the house on January 7. As they did not return, their family members approached the police.

However, three days later, they returned to their homes and again left with their luggage. Their families were under the impression that they had left for Hyderabad in Telangana to earn a living, police said.

They said prima facie it appeared that the boys were killed several days ago.

''Four teams, including the crime branch and Jhangha police, are investigating. Police are trying to find out whether the boys had a conflict with anyone in the village or at school, or if they were involved in any affair with a girl. The case will be resolved soon and the culprits will be arrested,'' SP Awasthi said.

