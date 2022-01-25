Left Menu

Ahead of Republic Day, commercial-grade explosives recovered from J-K's Kishtwar

In a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army recovered 1.3 Kg of commercial-grade explosives from Kishtwar ahead of Republic Day.

ANI | Kishtwar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:11 IST
Ahead of Republic Day, commercial-grade explosives recovered from J-K's Kishtwar
Recovered explosives in J-K's Kishtwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army recovered 1.3 Kg of commercial-grade explosives from Kishtwar ahead of Republic Day. The explosives were recovered from the general area of Nagar Nala near Dul in Kishtwar District on Monday.

According to the Indian Army, the recovery included 11 sticks of commercial-grade explosives (each weighing 125 gm), one detonator and a detonating wire. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022