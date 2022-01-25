Left Menu

Police, extremists exchange fire in Bokaro

PTI | Bokaro | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:15 IST
A fierce exchange of fire took place between security forces and left wing extremists in Bokaro district of Jharkhand in which about 500 rounds were fired, a police official said on Tuesday.

The exchange of fire took place on Monday night at Dhandarwa forest, a naxal-affected area, where the LWEs were hiding and the police laid a seige there, Gomia police station in charge Ashish Khaka said.

The encounter took place between the LWEs and Bokaro police and the CRPF. In the exchange about 500 rounds were fired by the police, he said.

The exchange lasted for several hours but there was no casualty as the extremists escaped into the darkness, Khaka said. The police said that on January 23 night explosives were recovered jointly by the police and CRPF from the area.

