Centre's DARPG wing, J-K govt to collaborate in 3 major sectors of next-generation administrative reforms

New Delhi, January 25 (ANI) Central government's Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and the government of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to collaborate on three major sectors of next-generation administrative reforms. These collaborations will include the creation of an online portal for monitoring progress in 58 District Good Governance Index Indicators, adoption of e-HRMS in the Jammu Secretariat and Srinagar Secretariat, and online monitoring of the citizen satisfaction in 150 e-Services through Jammu and Kashmir e-Services Delivery Assessment framework.

The roadmap for the three key good governance initiatives was drawn up in a meeting between Secretary DARPG V. Srinivas and Chief Secretary Government of Jammu and Kashmir Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday, said a Ministry of Personnel statement. The next meeting between Srinivas and Mehta would be held on February 7, 2022. The move is a follow-up to the launch of the District Good Governance Index on January 22 by Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah, in the presence of Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, PG and Pensions Jitendra Singh and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha at Convention Centre Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir District Good Governance Index represents next-generation administrative reform in benchmarking governance at the district level. It was prepared after extensive stakeholder consultations, said the statement. The District Good Governance Index of Jammu and Kashmir helps identify the impact of various governance interventions at the district level and provides a futuristic roadmap for improving district-level governance with targeted interventions.

To further strengthen the good governance model of Jammu and Kashmir, the 58 indicators of the District Good Governance Index would be monitored on a dedicated portal on and evaluated by an external agency the Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad. The data collation formats would be decided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir and an online monitoring dashboard would be developed by National Informatics Centre, said the statement, adding "this exercise is expected to be completed by mid-February 2022".

The Jammu Secretariat and the Srinagar Secretariat have been transformed into paperless Secretariats, with the adoption of e-Office version 7.0. Taking this initiative forward, it was decided that e-HRMS software for the digitalization of all employee records would be adopted by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The e-HRMS software provides for digitalization of employee service books, leave and travel records of employees, GPF, Gratuity and Pension benefits into the e-Office system. "A project proposal for adoption e-HRMS would be prepared by Government of Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with DARPG," said the statement. Noting that the government of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a significant transformation in the ease of doing business, the statement mentions one hundred and fifty e-Services are provided through digital platforms.

"The quality of the 150 e-Services and citizen satisfaction will be benchmarked by the Jammu and Kashmir e-Services Delivery Assessment with the objective to improve the ease of life of the common citizen, improve efficiency and effectiveness of governance and administration. Under this exercise the first set of data sets would be analyzed by February 2022," said the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)