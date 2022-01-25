Deshmukh wants ATS probe papers on bomb scare case to be put before judicial panel

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday sought placing of probe documents of the ATS pertaining to the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiren murder case before the commission inquiring into corruption allegations against him.

Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze is currently deposing before the Justice K U Chandiwal Commission, probing the corruption allegations levelled against Deshmukh, an NCP leader, by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Waze, who is in judicial custody, is an accused in the bomb scare case.

An SUV with explosives was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia' in February last year. A few days later, Thane-based businessman Manush Hiran, the SUV owner, was found dead in a creek on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) before the NIA took over the investigation.

In an application filed before the commission through his lawyer Girish Kulkarni, on Tuesday, Deshmukh called for records of the investigation carried out by the ATS and notings related to the bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case to be placed before the panel.

When the commission sought to know the connection between the corruption case against him and the ATS probe in another episode, Deshmukh said, ''Let the documents come on record it will reveal entire truth.'' ''After hearing respective advocates and since they have not seriously objected for calling the requisite records, the records, as indicated in the respective application, be called,'' the panel said.

Singh, now suspended, was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March 2021 in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare episode. He then wrote a letter to the chief minister, alleging that Deshmukh had asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in the city, a charge denied by the NCP leader.

Deshmukh resigned from the state cabinet in April last year.

The NCP leader is currently in judicial custody after being arrested by the ED in a money laundering case The ED launched a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed an FIR against him on April 21 following allegations made by Singh.

The Maharashtra government had in March 2021 formed the one-member commission headed by Justice Chandiwal (retired) to probe Singh's allegations against Deshmukh.

