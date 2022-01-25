Probe launched into alleged payment of Rs 1.15 crore by sacked cop as dowry: Police

An investigation has been initiated after a video on the alleged payment of Rs 1.15 crore by a sacked policeman as dowry on his daughter’s marriage in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district went viral. The Uchhain police station has handed over the investigation to an officer after the incident surfaced, police said, adding the case will be registered after the preliminary investigation is completed. On the basis of reports on the viral video, the information has been registered and further action will be taken based on the facts of the investigation, SHO Rajesh Kasana said.

He said in the video, it is being said that Rs 1.15 crore was given in the marriage.

The investigation is being done into the alleged payment of the huge sum of money as dowry by sacked ASI Arjun Singh on his daughter's wedding, he said.

The Bharatpur district collector too has sought a report from the tehsildar regarding the event.

On Sunday, a video purportedly showing the payment of Rs 1.15 crore cash by Singh as dowry on his daughter's wedding in Uchhain of Bharatpur went viral, in which a plate full of Rs 500 denomination currency notes was visible.

