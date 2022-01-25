Ukraine's leader offers calm but no 'childish illusions' about Russia threat
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday urged people to stay calm about the threat of a Russian attack and said there was work in progress to bring about a meeting between him and the leaders of Russia, France and Germany.
In a televised video address, Zelenskiy said this week's withdrawal of personnel from Western embassies in Kyiv did not signal that a military escalation with Russia was inevitable.
"There are no rose-coloured glasses, no childish illusions, everything is not simple .... But there is hope," Zelenskiy said. "Protect your body from viruses, your brain from lies, your heart from panic."
