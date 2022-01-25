Left Menu

Ukraine's leader offers calm but no 'childish illusions' about Russia threat

But there is hope," Zelenskiy said. "Protect your body from viruses, your brain from lies, your heart from panic."

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:38 IST
Ukraine's leader offers calm but no 'childish illusions' about Russia threat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday urged people to stay calm about the threat of a Russian attack and said there was work in progress to bring about a meeting between him and the leaders of Russia, France and Germany.

In a televised video address, Zelenskiy said this week's withdrawal of personnel from Western embassies in Kyiv did not signal that a military escalation with Russia was inevitable.

"There are no rose-coloured glasses, no childish illusions, everything is not simple .... But there is hope," Zelenskiy said. "Protect your body from viruses, your brain from lies, your heart from panic."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022