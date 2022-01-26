Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP Police of vandalising students' hostel in Prayagraj

Police were trying to catch the culprits and some of the personnel used unnecessary force which is visible in the video, he said.The incident is being investigated and a case is being registered against the rioting students under serious sections.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-01-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 00:35 IST
Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP Police of vandalising students' hostel in Prayagraj
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of assaulting students and vandalising their hostel in Prayagraj for allegedly protesting against unemployment in the city.

Sharing a purported video of the incident on Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, “It is highly condemnable that police in Prayagraj are thrashing students and vandalising their lodges and hostels.” “The administration should immediately stop this repressive action. The youth have every right to speak about employment and I am fully with them in this fight,” she said.

However, Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said police received information that thousands of students were creating a ruckus near Prayag Railway Station and had blocked the rail track.

There was also an apprehension of some miscreants setting the trains on fire. So, police personnel with riot control equipment reached Prayag station and dispersed the protesters, he said.

Some of them pelted stones at the policemen and hid in their hostel nearby. Police were trying to catch the culprits and some of the personnel used unnecessary force which is visible in the video, he said.

The incident is being investigated and a case is being registered against the rioting students under serious sections. The policemen who have used unnecessary force will be suspended, he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has said railway job aspirants found involved involved in blocking rail tracks, causing disruption in train operations and damaging railway property will be barred from getting recruited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global
4
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022