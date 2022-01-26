Left Menu

President Kovind arrives at Rajpath, receives 21 Gun Salute on 73rd Republic Day

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Rajpath on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day celebration on Wednesday where 21 Gun Salute was presented to him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 10:38 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi at Rajpath. . Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Rajpath on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day celebration on Wednesday where 21 Gun Salute was presented to him. On arrival of the President, the National Flag was unfurled at Rajpath by Naval Officer Lt Cdr Sarthak Nischal and the National Anthem was played along with the presentation of 21 Gun Salute by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment under the command of Lt Colonel Jitender Singh Mehta.

The 21 Gun Salute is presented during Republic Day, Independence Day and during visits of foreign heads of state. That is performed by the firing of cannons or artillery as a military honour. 21 cannons are fired at interval of 2.25 seconds, precisely, to cover entire National Anthem of 52 seconds in 3 successive rounds of 7 cannons each.

President Kovind was escorted by his bodyguards. To his right was the Commandant of the President's Bodyguard Colonel Anup Tiwari mounted on his charger Virat. Notably, Virat which is a veteran of over 13 Republic Day parades, presented the President its last escort as it retired gracefully today. Virat has been awarded with COAS commendation on the occasion of Army Day 2022 and is the first Charger horse of the President's Bodyguard to receive the commendation card.

To the left of the President's Car was the Second-in-Command of the Regiment, Lt Col Ramakant Yadav, mounted on his charger Victory. India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day in the year when the country is celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

