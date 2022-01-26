Left Menu

Tamilisai unfurls tricolor at R-day celebration in Pondy

Speaker R Selvam, Ministers and legislators were among those present.There would be no at home reception at Raj Nivas which would normally be held at the end of day long celebrations of the ceremonial occasion due to unabated prevalence of pandemic.In her message on the occasion of the Republic day, the Lt Governor highlighted achievements of various departments.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 26-01-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 12:05 IST
Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Image Credit: Wikipedia
Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the tricolor, inaugurating the 72nd Republic Day celebrations here on Wednesday.

After inspecting the guard of honor presented by the Puducherry police, Tamilisai Soundararajan, who had arrived in Puducherry after unfurling the tricolor in Telangana of which she is the full-time Governor, handed over medals to meritorious police personnel.

She took salute at the march past presented by various contingents of Police, Home Guards, NCC, Ex-servicemen, and members of the Future India Foundation formed by ex-NCC cadets society).

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, and other Ministers, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, High ranking police officials, and District Collector E Vallavan were among those present at the function which lasted an hour.

Later, CM Rangasamy unfurled the tri-color on the precincts of the territorial assembly. Speaker R Selvam, Ministers, and legislators were among those present.

There would be no 'at home reception' at Raj Nivas which would normally be held at the end of day-long celebrations of the ceremonial occasion due to the unabated prevalence of pandemics.

In her message on the occasion of Republic Day, the Lt Governor highlighted the achievements of various departments. She praised the efforts of the government machinery in controlling the spread of coronavirus in Puducherry. She said as much as Rs 15.57 crores had been allocated through the Puducherry Disaster Response Fund for various activities to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Soundararajan said COVID-19 adversity was converted into an opportunity to improve health and medical infrastructures in Puducherry.

