Grandest flypast witnessed at R-Day parade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 12:20 IST
Grandest flypast witnessed at R-Day parade
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@AmitShah)
The Republic Day parade at the Rajpath this year saw the ''grandest and largest'' flypast ever with the participation of 75 aircraft to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations.

The flypast concluded with 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the 'Amrit' formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence.

This year the viewers could also see the cockpit of the aircraft on the screens at the parade venue as well as during the broadcast.

The flypast included Tangail formation which saw one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation. This was a tribute to the Tangail airdrop operations of the 1971 War. There was also a Meghna formation of 1 Chinook and four Mi-17s.

The flypast began with the 'Dhwaj' formation with four Mi-17 aircraft, followed by 'Rudra' and 'Rahat' formations with four and five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), respectively.

Among the other aircraft that displayed their might at the parade are Rafale, Indian Navy's MiG29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft and Jaguar fighter jets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

