Inspector Rajender Singh leads Delhi Police's band at Republic Day parade

On the 73rd Republic Day, Inspector Rajender Singh on Wednesday led the Delhi Police's band comprising four sub inspectors, 15 assistant sub inspectors, 20 head constables and 46 constables. The band played the 'Delhi Police Song'. The Delhi Police marching contingent has won the best marching contingent of Republic Day Parade 15 times. Its mottu is ''Shanti, Seva aur Nyaya'' which means ''Peace, Service and Justice''.

It also won the best marching contingent in 2021. The Delhi Police contingent this year is lead by Assistant Commissioner of Police IPS Vivek Bhagat. The Red Safa-clad smartly attired men from the Delhi Police marching contingent also comprised of one gazetted officer, three sub inspectors, 38 head constables and 58 constables. All the members of the contingent are above six feet in height. This contingent has a unique distinction of participating in the Republic Day parade ever since India became a republic in 1950. PTI AMP SRY

