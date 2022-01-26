R-Day parade: Swachhagrah, frontline, construction workers, auto drivers among special guests

Swachhagrah, frontline workers, auto rickshaw drivers, construction workers and labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus were among special guests invited this year to the Republic Day parade.

The number of people allowed to attend the parade was curtailed to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the COVID-19 situation, with seats reserved for construction workers, frontline health workers and others.

Surya, a sanitation worker, said the experience of seeing the parade from such close quarters has been surreal.

''I feel so special and honoured that I was invited to the event. I never thought that I would be treated with so much respect,'' she said.

Surya said the favourite part of the parade was the national anthem was played. ''It gave me goose bumps,'' she said.

Ramu Singh, a construction worker, said he always used to tell his children that how he has a role in building this city.

''For the first time, I felt my work was recognised and appreciated,'' he said.

Among special guests were those who made exemplary contribution towards the society during the time of Covid like the auto rickshaw drivers who help one commute every day, construction workers of Republic Day arena who help enjoy the serenity at Rajpath and also the labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus to make the Republic day parade a grand event. Hundred ''safaimitras'' of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were among the special invitees to watch Republic Day Parade at Rajpath. PTI UZM/GJS SRY

