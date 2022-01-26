Left Menu

UK police arrest two more men over Texas synagogue attack

The teenagers have been released without charge. The day-long siege occurred on Jan. 15 when a British man took four people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, about 16 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas.

British police said on Wednesday they had arrested two men in the northern English city of Manchester as part of a U.S. investigation into a hostage taking at a synagogue in Texas earlier in January.

British police had previously said they had arrested four people over the incident: two teenagers in Manchester plus one man in Birmingham and another man in Manchester. The teenagers have been released without charge.

The day-long siege occurred on Jan. 15 when a British man took four people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, about 16 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas. The gunman died as federal agents stormed the temple while the four hostages were released unharmed.

