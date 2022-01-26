Republic Day: Gujarat CM unfurls national flag at Gir Somnath

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday unfurled the tricolour at the state-level function held at Gir Somnath to mark the 73rd Republic Day. A total of 18 platoons of personnel from the Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat Mariner Police from Jamnagar, the Junagadh district and Rajkot city police, State Reserve Group, Gujarat Jail Police participated in the event held at the Sadbhavna ground.

On the occasion, the CM monitored administration of a ''precaution dose'' being administered to some beneficiaries at the venue.

As per guidelines, social distancing norms and other protocols were observed at the programme.

Patel also felicitated some people for their contribution to society, including ''rubber girl'' Anvi Zanzarukia (13), who received the Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar on Monday. She is known for performing different Yogasanas despite suffering from disability.

Some local social workers were also felicitated for treating birds who were injured due to kite string during the Uttarayan festival.

The CM inspected the Republic Day parade in an open jeep.

Elsewhere in Gujarat, ministers, MLAs and other leaders unfurled the national flag at different district headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)