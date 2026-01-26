Outcry Over Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis Increases Tensions

The Minneapolis community is reeling after the fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen, Alex Pretti, by federal agents. Despite video evidence suggesting otherwise, Trump administration officials assert that the officers acted in self-defense, a claim met with skepticism and outrage among local law enforcement and residents.

This incident marks the second fatal shooting by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis this month, as President Donald Trump's deployment of thousands of agents continues to spark protests. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has reiterated calls for the withdrawal of federal agents, citing constitutional concerns over Trump's enforcement measures.

Footage capturing the events surrounding Pretti's death contradicts federal claims, showing him holding a cellphone, not a gun. Tensions remain high, with protests and demands for accountability from local leaders and former presidents Clinton and Obama further condemning the administration's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)