Left Menu

Outcry Over Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis Increases Tensions

The fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis has intensified tensions, with video evidence contradicting official accounts. While the Trump administration claims self-defense, video footage and witness accounts tell a different story. Protests continue as calls for federal agents to withdraw from Minnesota grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2026 05:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 05:38 IST
Outcry Over Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis Increases Tensions

The Minneapolis community is reeling after the fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen, Alex Pretti, by federal agents. Despite video evidence suggesting otherwise, Trump administration officials assert that the officers acted in self-defense, a claim met with skepticism and outrage among local law enforcement and residents.

This incident marks the second fatal shooting by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis this month, as President Donald Trump's deployment of thousands of agents continues to spark protests. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has reiterated calls for the withdrawal of federal agents, citing constitutional concerns over Trump's enforcement measures.

Footage capturing the events surrounding Pretti's death contradicts federal claims, showing him holding a cellphone, not a gun. Tensions remain high, with protests and demands for accountability from local leaders and former presidents Clinton and Obama further condemning the administration's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026