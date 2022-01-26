Left Menu

Bangladesh keen to work with India to realise shared vision of building peaceful and prosperous region: PM Hasina

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 26-01-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 15:34 IST
Bangladesh keen to work with India to realise shared vision of building peaceful and prosperous region: PM Hasina
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh is keen to work with India towards realising the shared vision of building a peaceful and prosperous region, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday as she extended greetings to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and the people of India on the country's 73rd Republic Day.

In a letter written to Modi, Hasina said the year 2021 was a "historic one" for the Bangladesh-India relationship, marked by celebrations of "epochal" events and engagements at the highest levels.

''On behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I extend the warmest wishes and heartiest felicitations to you and the People of India on the auspicious occasion of the Republic Day of India,'' she said.

Hasina said the unique ties of close friendship, cooperation and trust between the two countries have flourished and grown from strength to strength in recent years.

Many new frontiers of cooperation alongside all traditional areas have been identified, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, she said.

''We look forward to working with India in the next fifty years and beyond, towards realising the shared vision of building a peaceful and prosperous region,'' she said.

Hasina said she ''thankfully'' recalled Modi's visit to Dhaka in March last year to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and India.

"Your gracious presence on these occasions had added extra enthusiasm to the celebrations and allowed us to further consolidate our excellent bilateral relations, which so happily exist between our two countries,'' she wrote in the letter.

Hasina said she recalled with gratitude the support rendered by the government and the people of India during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971 and said this set the foundation of ''our unique relationship.'' "The joint celebration of 'Moitri Dibosh' held across the globe on December 6, the day when India recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent country in 1971, projected this special relationship,'' wrote Hasina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022