Maha: Woman found dead inside burnt car in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 26-01-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The charred body of a woman, suspected to be a doctor who had gone missing, has been found in a car in Nashik city of Maharashtra, police said.

Police were alerted about a stationary car burning near Raigadnagar in Wadivarhe area on the Mumbai-Agra national highway late Tuesday night, said an official.

The charred body of a woman was found inside the car.

From the chassis number, police found out that the car belonged to a 38-year-old woman doctor working at a hospital run by the Nashik municipal corporation.

Her relatives had filed a complaint earlier in the evening as she did not return home after leaving the hospital. DNA samples have been sent for the confirmation of the deceased's identity, the police official said.

