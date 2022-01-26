Guv Patel unfurls Tricolour, CM talks about Constitution as UP celebrates R-Day

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday joined the country in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day with a large number of school children and security personnel taking out an impressive parade in the state capital to mark the day.

Governor Anandiben Patel unfurled the Tricolour in front of the magnificent Vidhan Bhawan and witnessed the colourful march past along with dignitaries, officials and eminent people. Besides the contingents of security personnel depicting the might of the nation, children of different schools, wearing colourful attires, danced and sang during the march past, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the state and country.

There were also tableaus of different government departments on display.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier unfurled the national flag at his official residence and stressed the importance of the Indian Constitution.

''The Constitution is also a mirror of the basic thinking of India and when the country is celebrating the 73rd Republic day, all need to take pride in the achievements of the country which is the largest democracy and among the fastest rising economies of the world and no one can ignore India.

''Before talking about the rights, if every citizen honestly starts performing his duties, there would not be any problem in putting India which is among the most leading countries of the world,'' he said.

Special Republic Day programmes were also organised at the offices of different government offices, political parties and other establishments with the singing of patriotic songs and unfurling of the national flag.

According to a Home department spokesman, the Republic Day functions passed off peacefully and there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere.

