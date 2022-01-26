Guj: `justice clocks' providing case pendency data of lower courts launched

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday launched virtual `justice clocks' which will display real-time information about the pendency and disposal of cases in every lower court.

Chief Justice of the high court Aravind Kumar inaugurated the system on the occasion of Republic Day.

It will cover the entire district judiciary comprising over 1,100 courts in the state, and HC release said here.

Weblinks providing data of lower courts will be available on the portals of the respective district courts, it added.

On January 17, Supreme Court justice and chairman of its e-committee D Y Chandrachud had inaugurated the justice clock at the Gujarat High Court in both physical and virtual forms. The clock displays statistics about case pendency and disposal in the high court and district courts.

In the physical form, the justice clock is an outdoor LED display board put up on the high court premises. Its virtual replica features on the high court's website.

The content displayed on justice clocks is developed from the data on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) servers of the high court.

The data is also presented in a break-up in terms of how long cases have been pending, from 0-5, 6-10, 11-20, 21-30, 31-40 years, and 40-plus years. The justice clock also shows the Case Clearance Rate (CCR), which is the percentage of cases disposed against the number of cases instituted.

