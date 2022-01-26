Left Menu

Chinese air force incursion of Taiwan not conducive to peace, UK PM says

An incursion of Taiwan's air defence zone by China's air force is not conducive to peace and stability in the region, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. "The Chinese military flights that have taken place near Taiwan in recent days ... are not conducive for peace and stability in the region," he told parliament.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 18:18 IST
Chinese air force incursion of Taiwan not conducive to peace, UK PM says
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An incursion of Taiwan's air defence zone by China's air force is not conducive to peace and stability in the region, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"The Chinese military flights that have taken place near Taiwan in recent days ... are not conducive for peace and stability in the region," he told parliament. "And what we need is a peace treaty and constructive dialogues by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait."

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for more than a year of repeated missions by China's air force. It reported the largest incursion since October on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022