Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army hoists 150-feet-long tricolour in Shopian

Indian army hoisted a 150-feet-long national flag at Army goodwill school in Shopian district of South Kashmir on the occasion of Republic day.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:53 IST
Indian Army hoist 150 ft long national flag at Army goodwill school in Shopian on Republic day. Image Credit: ANI
Indian army hoisted a 150-feet-long national flag at Army goodwill school in Shopian district of South Kashmir on the occasion of Republic day. The flag was hoisted by General officer commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lieutenant General DP Panday today.

While talking to the media person, Panday said that "there is much decline in infiltration in the line of control (LOC) this year and our soldiers at the LOC will make sure that it will further decline." "It is worth noting that there is a decline in recruitment in militant ranks in Kashmir valley. All the credit goes to our soldiers who are deployed at Chinar and as well in the valley," he said.

A large number of locals and students also participated in the flag hoisting celebration. Ghulam Mohd, a local resident said "Army hoisted 150-feet-long national flags here. It hasn't been hoisted in Shopian before. Many people participated from multiple districts and tehsils."

Bisma Jan, a local student said, "I study in Army goodwill school. The education facilities we are getting here is good and today, we are celebrating and hoisting the national flag on Republic Day." (ANI)

