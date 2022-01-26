Left Menu

U.S. Coast Guard finds one body after boat capsizes off Florida

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday said rescue teams have found one body in their search for 39 people reported missing after a boat capsized in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida in what is being called a human smuggling attempt gone awry.

