U.S. Coast Guard finds one body after boat capsizes off Florida
26-01-2022
The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday said rescue teams have found one body in their search for 39 people reported missing after a boat capsized in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida in what is being called a human smuggling attempt gone awry.
