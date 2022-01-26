EU's Michel: a threat against Ukraine is a threat against Europe
The chairman of European Union leaders Charles Michel expressed solidarity with Ukraine on Wednesday saying a threat by Russia to invade Ukraine was a threat against Europe.
"A threat against Ukraine is a threat against Europe," Michel told a joint news conference with Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger.
