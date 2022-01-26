Fake notes with face value of Rs 7 crore seized in Mumbai; 7 held

The Mumbai police have arrested seven persons and seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 7 crore after busting an inter-state gang involved in printing and distribution of counterfeit notes, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a specific information, Unit-11 of the Mumbai crime branch intercepted a car at Dahisar Check Post in the suburbs on Tuesday evening, the official said. The police apprehended four persons seating in the car and interrogated them, he said.

During a search of the car, crime branch sleuths found a bag containing 250 bundles of counterfeit currency notes (in Rs 2,000 denomination) with a face value of Rs 5 crore, the official said.

While interrogating the four car occupants, the police got information about their three more aides, he said.

Accordingly, a police team conducted a raid at a hotel in suburban Andheri (west) and arrested the trio, the official said, adding 100 more bundles of fake currency notes (again in Rs 2,000 denomination) with a face value of Rs 2 crore were recovered from them.

Besides counterfeit notes, the police have recovered a laptop, seven mobile phones, Rs 28,170 in genuine currency, Aadhaar and PAN cards and driving licences, among other things, from the gang members, he said.

During the investigation, it came to light that the inter-state gang was operating a racket of printing fake currency notes and distributing them, said DCP Sangramsingh Nishandar (Detection-1), who oversaw the entire operation.

The police have so far recovered fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 7 crore and arrested seven persons in this case, he said.

The accused were produced before a local court which remanded them in police custody till January 31.

