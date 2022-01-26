Blinken to deliver remarks at 1700 GMT - State Dept
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 21:36 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver remarks to the press at noon Eastern time (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said.
The State Department did not mention what topic Blinken would speak about but his remarks will come amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions and mounting concerns among U.S. allies of military action from Moscow.
