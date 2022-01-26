U.S. ambassador to Moscow arrives at Russia's Foreign Ministry - Kommersant
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-01-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 22:23 IST
U.S. ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan has arrived at Russia's Foreign Ministry to deliver Washington's response to Russia's security demands, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Wednesday without specifying the source of information.
The U.S. Embassy did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.
