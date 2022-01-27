Left Menu

NATO has sent written response on Russia's demands to Moscow, Stoltenberg says

NATO has sent its written response to Russia's security demands to Moscow on Wednesday, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels. NATO firmly believes that tensions and disagreements must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," Stoltenberg told reporters. He repeated his call for Moscow and NATO to reestablish their respective offices in Brussels and Moscow, and to make full use of military channels of communication to promote transparency and reduce risks.

