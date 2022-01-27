Left Menu

9 people injured in building collapse in Mumbai's Bandra East

As many as nine persons were injured after a 5-storey building collapsed in Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East), Mumbai, said the BMC.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-01-2022 01:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 01:27 IST
MLA Zeeshan Siddique outside the hospital. (Photo/@zeeshan_iyc). Image Credit: ANI
"A structure collapsed today in Behramnagar in Bandra East. A total of 8 people were rescued, 1 lady suffered a fracture and 1 man is in the ICU, others are all stable. I was on-site with Mumbai police, fire brigade, BMC & locals who carried out the rescue operations," tweeted MLA Vandre East Zeeshan Siddique.

The injured have been rushed to two hospitals and their condition is stable, said the BMC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

