Jordan's army kills 27 drug smugglers trying to infiltrate border from Syria -statement

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 27-01-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 12:57 IST
Jordan's army kills 27 drug smugglers trying to infiltrate border from Syria -statement
Jordan's army killed 27 drug smugglers who sought to infiltrate the border from Syria under cover of heavy snow to try to cross into the country with large quantities of drugs, an army spokesman said on Thursday.

Others fled inside Syria during the incident, the latest in a spike of attempts to smuggle drugs that had led the army to toughen its rules of engagement with smugglers.

