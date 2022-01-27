Left Menu

Woman doctor robbed by 3 snatchers in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

A woman was robbed by three men in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 16:35 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A woman was robbed by three men in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on Wednesday. According to the complaint filed by the woman, who is a doctor by profession, she was walking in the park in AD Block, Shalimar Bagh on Wednesday evening when three men forcefully robbed her mobile phone, diamond ring and gold chain.

A case has been registered in Shalimar Bagh police station. Delhi Police has formed several teams to nab the culprits in this case. "CCTV footage is being examined thoroughly and based on the analysis, three suspects have been identified. Raids are being conducted and the accused are expected to be nabbed soon, as teams are working relentlessly on the case," said Delhi Police.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

