PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-01-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 19:42 IST
2 get life term for kidnapping, murdering 12-yr-old in UP's Muzaffarnagar
A local court here on Thursday convicted two people of murdering a 12-year-old boy and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

On September 6, 2019, the convicts Shibu and Haroon had abducted Abu Zar (12), who was playing outside his house and hacked him to death. His head and the rest of his body were found separately at a sugarcane field in Bihari village the next day, public prosecutor Kuldeep Kumar said.

The boy’s father had lodged a complaint at Sikhera police station.

Holding the duo guilty under sections 364 (kidnapping) and 302 (murder), the additional district sessions judge Ashok Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 each on them.

