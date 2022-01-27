775 kg of ganja seized, 2 arrested in Odisha
Two persons have been arrested and 775 kg of ganja has been seized from their possession in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Thursday.
A luxury bus was intercepted at a check-post on NH 26 in Junagarh, around 25 km from district headquarters Bhawanipatna, late on Wednesday night.
Suspicion arose as there were no passengers in the bus, bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration, and the driver and another person were the only two occupants, a police officer said.
On checking, cannabis worth Rs 31 lakh, and Rs 11,190 in cash were seized, he added.
