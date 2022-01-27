Man gunned down in high-security area of Ranchi

A man was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in high-security Morhabadi area here on Thursday morning, a senior police officer said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Governor Ramesh Bais and several senior officials reside in the vicinity of Morhabadi area.

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Jha, when contacted, told PTI that one person was gunned down on Morhabadi Ground.

He said that more details will be made available in the case after investigation.

Police sources, however, said that two others have sustained bullet injuries when the miscreants opened fire at Morhabadi Ground, where government functions are held from time to time.

The injured have been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, the sources added.

