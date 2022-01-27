Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL119 AVI-AI-ANNOUNCEMENTS Passengers to be told about Tata's takeover of Air India during in-flight announcements on Friday New Delhi: The passengers who will be travelling on Air India flights on Friday will be hearing about the Tata Group's take over of the airline during in-flight announcements, according to an official order. DEL114 CONG-LD RAHUL-TWITTER Rahul's stand on social media platforms vindicated: Cong after Twitter says it is for healthy debate New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said its leader Rahul Gandhi's stand was vindicated that democracy and social media platforms cannot be suppressed or subjugated by the ruling government and allowed to become a space for mere abuse and trolls.

DEL111 MEA-CENTRAL ASIA SUMMIT India, 5 Central Asian countries decide to establish joint working group on Afghanistan New Delhi: India and five Central Asian countries on Thursday decided to establish a joint working group on Afghanistan at the senior officials' level, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu said.

DEL107 MEA-EU-INDIA-LD INDOPACIFIC France to hold event focused on Indo-Pacific under its EU presidency New Delhi: France on Thursday announced that under its presidency of the European Union, it will host a ministerial meeting focused on the Indo-Pacific on February 22, and invited India to participate.

CAL24 AR-CHINA-LD ALL BOY Missing Arunachal teen handed over to Indian Army Itanagar/New Delhi: The Chinese PLA Thursday handed over Miram Taron, a teenager from Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, at Damai Border Personnel Meeting point , a defense spokesman said.

DEL26 DL-VIRUS-DDMA Weekend curfew, odd-even system of opening shops lifted in Delhi: DDMA New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday decided to lift weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides permitting restaurants and bars to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity, in view of improving COVID-19 situation. DEL31 ED-KARVY-ARREST ED arrests Karvy stock broking CMD Parthasarathy, CFO Hari in money laundering case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has arrested Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) CMD C Parthasarathy and group CFO G Krishna Hari in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to alleged diversion of clients' securities of over Rs 2,873 crore. CAL5 JH-RAIL-LD BLAST Suspected Maoists trigger blast on railway tracks in J'khand, train services disrupted Giridih/Dhanbad: A portion of railway tracks in Jharkhand's Giridih district was damaged due to a blast triggered by suspected members of outlawed CPI (Maoist) early on Thursday, a police officer said.

MDS5 TN-LANGUAGE-POLICY-GOVT Two-language policy is no setback, clear NEET exemption bill, TN govt tells Guv Chennai: Insisting that the dual language policy of Tamil and English being followed in Tamil Nadu is not a setback to students’ eligibility or in their opportunities, the government on Thursday rejected the idea of enforcing a three-language policy in the state and sought the Governor to expeditiously forward the NEET exemption bill for Presidential assent. LEGAL LGD12 DL-HC-TELECOM-LD ACTRESS HC expunges remarks against Juhi Chawla for lawsuit against 5G tech, reduces cost from Rs 20L to Rs 2L New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday expunged remarks made in an order against actress Juhi Chawla that she had filed the lawsuit challenging setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country, citing health hazards, for gaining publicity. LGD17 DL-HC-SIKH RIOTS-NATH 1984 anti-Sikh riots: HC asks SIT to respond to plea for action against Cong leader New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the SIT to file a status report on a plea seeking action against Congress leader Kamal Nath for his alleged role in a case relating to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

BUSINESS DEL118 BIZ-LDALL AIRINDIA Air India back under Tatas wings New Delhi: Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group on Thursday took over Air India and vowed to turn the loss-making carrier, it had founded but had lost control nearly seven decades back, into a world-class airline.

DEL117 BIZ-LIC-IPO LIC to list on bourses by March 31: DIPAM Secy New Delhi: The government will list the country's largest insurer LIC on the stock exchanges by March-end, a top official said on Thursday. FOREIGN FGN39 CHINA-INDIA-BORDER China says latest round of talks with India on border issue 'positive and constructive'; slams White House official's remarks Beijing: China on Thursday described as ''positive and constructive'' the latest round of military-level talks with India and said Beijing will work closely with New Delhi to ''properly handle'' the border issue even as it refuted the US allegation of ''intimidating'' neighbours. By K J M Varma FGN28 UN-INDIA-AFGHAN India's approach to Afghanistan guided by 'special relationship' with its people: Amb Tirumurti United Nations: India has said that its approach to Afghanistan has always been guided by its ''special relationship'' with the Afghan people and New Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment towards much-needed humanitarian assistance to the people of the war-torn country. By Yoshita Singh PTI CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)