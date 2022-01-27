Strong law and order top priority of govt: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said strong law and order in the state and sensitive, transparent and accountable good governance is the basic mantra of the state government. The state has a policy of 'zero tolerance' towards crime and it is the important responsibility of the district superintendents of police to make it a reality.

Gehlot directed that all district SPs should discharge their duties with full devotion and dedication towards upholding the law, effective prevention of crimes and providing justice to the victims. All police officers should work with fairness and positive thinking so that Rajasthan Police is at number one position in the country, he added.

Gehlot was reviewing the law and order situation in a meeting with Inspector General of Police and District Superintendent of Police on Thursday. He said that the state of development and investment in any state depends on its law and order. In such a situation, it is the direct responsibility of the District Superintendents of Police to maintain an atmosphere of peace and harmony in the state and present a clean and fair image of the police, he said.

He said that by hearing sensitively the complaints of the people coming to the police stations, the trust of the general public in the police should be strengthened. He also stressed that such efforts should be made that the complainant does not have to come to the Chief Minister's Office or any other higher level.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to make preparations to bring a law in the upcoming assembly session for effective prevention of organised crimes. He said that there is a great danger to the future generations from organised crime including illegal drug trade. He said strict action should also be taken on the sale of narcotic substance on the National Highways.

The Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav said that there is a need to crack down on the sale of illegal cartridges and demanded an effective monitoring of the sale of cartridges from the gun dealer. PTI AG VN VN

