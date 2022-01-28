Harris says spoke with Taiwan VP about Central America and migration
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said she spoke with her Taiwanese counterpart, William Lai, in Honduras on Thursday about their shared interest in Central America and the U.S. government's "root causes" strategy to curb migration.
Speaking after a meeting with Honduras' new president, Xiomara Castro, Harris told reporters they did not discuss China.
