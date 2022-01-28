Brace for Russian cyber attacks over Ukraine, Britain says
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 13:03 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain warned businesses on Friday to bolster their defences against possible Russian cyber attacks as the crisis over Ukraine deepened.
"UK organisations are being urged to bolster their cyber security resilience in response to the malicious cyber incidents in and around Ukraine," Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said.
Britain's technology minister, Chris Philp, told Times Radio he was concerned about possible cyber attacks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Times Radio
- Britain
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Don't drag Nord Stream 2 into conflict over Ukraine, German defmin says
Russian military experts giving Putin proposals over Ukraine - TASS cites minister
Fate of Nord Stream 2 linked to Russia's behaviour in Ukraine, EU says
WRAPUP 3-Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end', Poland warns of risk of war
No breakthrough, Poland says, as OSCE envoys stick to scripts on Ukraine