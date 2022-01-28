Brace for Russian cyber attacks over Ukraine, Britain says

Britain warned businesses on Friday to bolster their defences against possible Russian cyber attacks as the crisis over Ukraine deepened.

"UK organisations are being urged to bolster their cyber security resilience in response to the malicious cyber incidents in and around Ukraine," Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said.

Britain's technology minister, Chris Philp, told Times Radio he was concerned about possible cyber attacks.

