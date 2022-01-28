Mumbai: Policeman caught taking Rs 18,000 bribe

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught an assistant police inspector and a private person for taking Rs 18,000 bribe from a man by promising to not take any legal action against his relative in connection with a case, an official said on Friday. API Sanjeev Nimbalkar (50) of Dongri police station and private person Mohammed Ali Wali Mansuri (41) were trapped by the ACB on Thursday evening, he said. ''Earlier, the police had detained a suspect after some chits, which mentioned the numbers of 'matka' gambling, were recovered. Nimbalkar, who was conducting the probe in the case, made a demand of Rs 20,000 bribe through Mansuri to the cousin of the suspect,'' he said. After the suspect's cousin complained to the ACB about Nimbalkar's bribe demand, a trap was laid, Mansuri was apprehended by the agency while collecting the bribe amount on behalf of Nimbalkar, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

