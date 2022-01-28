Left Menu

Mumbai: Policeman caught taking Rs 18,000 bribe

API Sanjeev Nimbalkar 50 of Dongri police station and private person Mohammed Ali Wali Mansuri 41 were trapped by the ACB on Thursday evening, he said. Nimbalkar, who was conducting the probe in the case, made a demand of Rs 20,000 bribe through Mansuri to the cousin of the suspect, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 14:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught an assistant police inspector and a private person for taking Rs 18,000 bribe from a man by promising to not take any legal action against his relative in connection with a case, an official said on Friday. API Sanjeev Nimbalkar (50) of Dongri police station and private person Mohammed Ali Wali Mansuri (41) were trapped by the ACB on Thursday evening, he said. ''Earlier, the police had detained a suspect after some chits, which mentioned the numbers of 'matka' gambling, were recovered. Nimbalkar, who was conducting the probe in the case, made a demand of Rs 20,000 bribe through Mansuri to the cousin of the suspect,'' he said. After the suspect's cousin complained to the ACB about Nimbalkar's bribe demand, a trap was laid, Mansuri was apprehended by the agency while collecting the bribe amount on behalf of Nimbalkar, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

