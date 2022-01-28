Ukraine will keep floating exchange rate despite Russia tensions, central bank governor says

The Ukrainian central bank does not plan to impose any restrictions and has enough foreign exchange reserves to maintain a floating exchange rate policy, central bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said on Friday in an online forum.

The central bank has sold nearly $1.5 billion in January to balance the foreign exchange market, he added. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks, weighing down Ukrainian bonds and the hryvnia currency.

