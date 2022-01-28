U.S. response to Russia includes proposals on military drills in Europe -envoy
Washington's ambassador to Moscow said the U.S. response to Russian security demands includes counter-proposals on military drills and missiles in Europe, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, amid heightened tensions over Ukraine.
The Interfax news agency cited U.S. envoy John Sullivan as saying that Russia would face harsh consequences in case of further aggression shown towards Ukraine.
