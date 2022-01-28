Belarus' Lukashenko says he is almost certain there will be no war
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:22 IST
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that he was almost certain there would be no war when asked about Ukraine.
Russia has repeatedly denied planning to invade Ukraine. Lukashenko, a close Russian ally, earlier said Belarus had absolutely no interest in a war.
