U.S. awaits Russia response to documents, urges troop withdrawal- U.S. envoy
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-01-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:24 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on Friday that Washington was now waiting for Russia's response to its written documents sketching a diplomatic path out of the Ukraine crisis, but urged Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine's borders.
He said he hoped phone conversations or a physical meeting between American and Russian diplomats could then follow, saying diplomacy was the only way forward.
"If I put a gun on the table and come in peace, that's threatening," Sullivan told an online briefing.
