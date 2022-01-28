Army aircraft crashes in Bihar's Gaya, pilots safe

An aircraft of the Indian Army's Officers' Training Academy in Bihar's Gaya crashed on Friday shortly after take-off, informed Army officials. According to the officials, both the pilots in the aircraft are safe.

