US: Human chain formed to help after Pittsburgh bridge collapse

PTI | Pittsburgh | Updated: 28-01-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 20:22 IST
A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 metres) while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus.

The collapse came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to press for his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance.

There were minor injuries from the collapse but no fatalities, authorities said.

Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 am.

A photo from the scene showed a commuter bus upright on a section of the collapsed bridge.

City officials said the collapse caused a gas leak but the gas has since been shut off.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said three or four vehicles were involved in the collapse and there were 10 minor injuries with three brought to the hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening, Jones said.

Authorities told motorists to avoid the area.

In a statement, the White House said Biden would proceed with his planned trip to Pittsburgh.

“Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse,'' the statement said. “The President is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time.''

