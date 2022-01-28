Left Menu

3 arrested with 60 kg ganja, other narcotic, in Ghaziabad

The accused were identified as Rajesh, Veer Singh and Umesh.They confessed that they had bought the ganja in Nagpur from a seller to deliver to Mumtaz and Parvez, both residents of Shalimar Garden in Sahibabad, said SP Crime Deeksha Sharma. Two cars used in the commission of the crime were seized, Sharma said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-01-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 21:58 IST
Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested here with 60 kg ganja and 290 gm of alprazolam powder in their possession, police here said on Friday. The accused had stashed the drugs in a box, specially engineered by a man in Meerut, and had it hidden in the rear of the car, they said. The accused were identified as Rajesh, Veer Singh and Umesh.

They confessed that they had bought the ganja in Nagpur from a seller to deliver to Mumtaz and Parvez, both residents of Shalimar Garden in Sahibabad, said SP (Crime) Deeksha Sharma. Two cars used in the commission of the crime were seized, Sharma said. Mumtaz and Parvez are yet to be arrested, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

