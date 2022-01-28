U.N. meeting a chance for Russia to explain itself - U.S.
Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 23:22 IST
A U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday on a build-up of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine will be "an opportunity for Russia to explain what it is doing," said a senior U.S. administration official on Friday.
"While I do think there will be some deflection and perhaps some disinformation ... there's also a clear opportunity for Russia to tell the Security Council whether they see a path for diplomacy or are interested in pursuing conflict," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- U.N. Security Council
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Andon Health to supply at-home COVID-19 tests to U.S.
U.S. House panel subpoenas social media firms in Jan. 6 attack probe
Cruz's Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill fails in U.S. Senate
U.S. House panel subpoenas social media firms in Jan. 6 attack probe
Citigroup reaches 99% compliance on U.S. staff vaccine mandate