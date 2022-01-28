Left Menu

U.N. meeting a chance for Russia to explain itself - U.S.

A U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday on a build-up of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine will be "an opportunity for Russia to explain what it is doing," said a senior U.S. administration official on Friday.

"While I do think there will be some deflection and perhaps some disinformation ... there's also a clear opportunity for Russia to tell the Security Council whether they see a path for diplomacy or are interested in pursuing conflict," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

