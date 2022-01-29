Left Menu

21 employees served 'show cause' in JK's Kishtwar for being absent during duty hours

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-01-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 00:55 IST
Authorities served ‘show cause’ notices to 21 employees who were found absent during a surprise visit at government offices in Kishtwar district on Friday, officials here said.

The visits were made by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Sham Lal to check attendance in the government offices, they said.

A total of 21 employees were found absent without leave, while district drug control office was found locked during his visit, they said.

As a consequence, the ADDC served show-cause notice to these 21 employees and ordered withholding of their salaries, the officials said.

He ordered the concerned officers to seek explanation from the absentees within three days and initiate future action against them, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

