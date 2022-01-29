Left Menu

UK PM Johnson to receive Gray report shortly, publication next week - Sky News

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-01-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 01:25 IST
UK PM Johnson to receive Gray report shortly, publication next week - Sky News
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will likely receive a redacted version of a report into alleged lockdown breaches in the coming hours or days, with publication of the report following next week, Sky News reported on Friday.

The report, by civil servant Sue Gray, will be published without the sections relevant into police inquiries into the gatherings following a request for "minimal reference" to those events by the Metropolitan Police, Sky News said.

