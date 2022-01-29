Ukrainian president tells France's Macron talks with Russia must go on
Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 02:45 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymry Zelenskiy said after his phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron late on Friday that intensive international negotiations reduced "the chance of escalation" in Kyiv's stand-off with Russia.
"As long as conditions are conducive, we must meet & talk," Zelenskiy said in a tweet, adding that he agreed with his French counterpart to keep up the pace of diplomatic talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
