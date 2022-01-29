Ukrainian president tells France's Macron talks with Russia must go on

Ukrainian President Volodymry Zelenskiy said after his phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron late on Friday that intensive international negotiations reduced "the chance of escalation" in Kyiv's stand-off with Russia.

"As long as conditions are conducive, we must meet & talk," Zelenskiy said in a tweet, adding that he agreed with his French counterpart to keep up the pace of diplomatic talks.

